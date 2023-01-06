Veriti Management LLC Buys 21,489 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Telefónica by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 156,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Telefónica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,302.30%.

TEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

