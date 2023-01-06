Connable Office Inc. Sells 132 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66. The firm has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

