Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 229.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

