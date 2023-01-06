Balentine LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Balentine LLC cut its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,573,000 after purchasing an additional 292,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.65.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

