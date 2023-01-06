Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 35,367 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

