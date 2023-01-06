4,198 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 73.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.