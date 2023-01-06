Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 65.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $37.72 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

