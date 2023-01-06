Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.5% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

V stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

