Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,416.57 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,468.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,289.02.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $42,603,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

