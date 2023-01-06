Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

V opened at $211.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $202.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.