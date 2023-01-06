Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Trading Down 0.7 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.