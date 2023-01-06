Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 295 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.