Avestar Capital LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 400,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 143,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.