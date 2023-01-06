Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.