Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $249.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.