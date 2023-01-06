ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 27,193 shares.The stock last traded at $80.46 and had previously closed at $81.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IX. StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

