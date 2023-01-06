UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. UniFirst also updated its FY23 guidance to $7-10.7.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $202.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.74.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

