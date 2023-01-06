Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.63. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.02.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

