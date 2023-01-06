Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 17,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,475,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Vacasa Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

