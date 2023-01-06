Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$2.30–$2.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of GOL opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $765.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $87,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

