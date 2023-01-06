Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading Down 3%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $309.83 and last traded at $311.75. Approximately 74,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,141,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.64.

Cigna Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cigna by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

