American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AWR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $89.33.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE AWR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $101.25. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average is $87.54.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American States Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.