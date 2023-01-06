Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.12

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Slam Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get Slam alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slam

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.