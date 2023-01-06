FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Thursday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

