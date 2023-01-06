Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

