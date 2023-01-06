Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sony Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sony Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Sony Group stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.