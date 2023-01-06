Veriti Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 293,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 98,941 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HRL opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

