Veriti Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

GD opened at $244.62 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $200.65 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

