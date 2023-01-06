Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.