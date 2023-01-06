TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after purchasing an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 459,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $116.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.54.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.