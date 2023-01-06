United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Holdings Trimmed by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $6.59 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

