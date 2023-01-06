Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,113 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 39,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 28.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $106.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.57. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

