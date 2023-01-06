Veriti Management LLC Lowers Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $574.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

