Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after buying an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,374,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,591,000 after acquiring an additional 924,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

