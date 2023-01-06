Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $182,868,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 788,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,380,000 after acquiring an additional 348,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

IQV opened at $207.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $265.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.