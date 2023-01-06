Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE SHG opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

