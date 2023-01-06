Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,587 shares of company stock worth $10,101,442. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

