Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,068 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

