Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 79,307 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,307 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.92% of Bill.com worth $127,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $38,209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.04.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,966 shares of company stock worth $8,650,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

