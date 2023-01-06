Veriti Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,667 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

