Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.57.

RJF stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

