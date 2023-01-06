Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,128 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Lufax worth $64,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 73.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,458,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Lufax by 56.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Stock Down 3.2 %

Lufax Announces Dividend

Shares of LU opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.08. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

