Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.59. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 90 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

