Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,020 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.97% of Zillow Group worth $68,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 948,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.