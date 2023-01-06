Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 47,805 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $76,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 817,385 shares of company stock worth $21,973,217. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

