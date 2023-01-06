Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.80

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.80 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.