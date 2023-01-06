Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 24,515 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Warby Parker worth $84,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 66.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warby Parker by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WRBY opened at $15.09 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 10,738 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $168,908.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,330 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,595 over the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

