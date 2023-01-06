ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.69% of ChargePoint worth $84,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,831 over the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

