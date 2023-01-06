Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 225,119 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 329,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of PTLO opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PTLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $545,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Featured Stories

