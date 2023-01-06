Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 302,687 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,588,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,687 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.05% of Upwork worth $89,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after buying an additional 2,332,761 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $51,719,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,040,000 after buying an additional 174,378 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at $9,680,308.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $197,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,308.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,359 shares of company stock worth $759,211. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.