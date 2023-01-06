Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,998,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,999 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.19% of Itaú Unibanco worth $98,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 18,190.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITUB. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

ITUB opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

